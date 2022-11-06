Report: Entire NBA to ‘Re-engage’ Nets on Kevin Durant Trade

With uncertainty surrounding the future of the Brooklyn Nets, teams are reportedly prepared to re-engage in Kevin Durant trade discussions. On a recent Episode of The Lowe Post, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the entire NBA is ready to re-engage with the Nets on a Durant deal, as Brooklyn may be nearing an inevitable reset.

