Report: Confidential documents show LIV Golf’s improbably ambitious initial plans | Golf News and Tour Information

Clearly LIV Golf has fallen well short of those benchmarks, failing in its Inaugural season to land a TV deal or sponsors, and the PGA Tour has suspended any of its members who have defected to LIV, leading to a lawsuit between the two entities. It is not clear what constituted a “top golfer,” as McKinsey listed both Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson in this category, players who, while achieving past success, were well past their playing primes. Out of the 12 players listed—which included Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods—only Garcia, Stenson, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson have signed with LIV Golf.