Report: Class of 2024 Wing Karter Knox to Visit Louisville Men’s Basketball for Louisville Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Add another prospect to the expected visitor list for Louisville Live.

Tampa (Fla.) Catholic small forward Karter Knox, a top-10 prospect in the Class of 2024, will be taking an official visit to the Cardinals on Oct. 21, according to 247Sports‘ Travis Branham and 24/7 High School Hoops. Knox will also be taking an official visit to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness the week before, per Branham.

Knox is now the fourth prospect who will be attending Louisville’s annual preseason men’s and women’s basketball event. They join fellow 2024 prospects Charlotte (NC) Combine Academy small forward Trentyn Flowers and Newport Coast (Calif.) Sage small forward Carter Bryant, as well as Class of 2023 Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy wing AJ Johnson.

