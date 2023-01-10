Report: Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Canceled Monday Night Football Game, Not NFL

CINCINNATI — A new ESPN report just Revealed that the Bengals and Bills, not the league stood firm to cancel last week’s game amid Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

According to Don Van Natta Jr., the NFL wanted the game to keep going despite multiple stances over the past week that thoughts like that are “insensitive.”

“The Lord himself could come down, and we were not going to play again,” a high-ranking official from one of the teams told ESPN. “She [NFL chief football administrator Dawn Aponte] was getting pressure. She was not getting consistent and direct messaging that she deserved to receive.”

