Report: Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Canceled Monday Night Football Game, Not NFL

CINCINNATI — A new ESPN report just Revealed that the Bengals and Bills, not the league stood firm to cancel last week’s game amid Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

According to Don Van Natta Jr., the NFL wanted the game to keep going despite multiple stances over the past week that thoughts like that are “insensitive.”

“The Lord himself could come down, and we were not going to play again,” a high-ranking official from one of the teams told ESPN. “She [NFL chief football administrator Dawn Aponte] was getting pressure. She was not getting consistent and direct messaging that she deserved to receive.”

Aponte was the Mediator between team leaders at the stadium and the NFL in New York.

She was reportedly “caught between two teams that didn’t want to play and league officials inside the command center, led by NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, who left open that possibility for nearly an hour.”

Vincent adamantly told Reporters last week that he “was the one … that was communicating with the commissioner. It never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive, and that’s not a place that we should ever be in.”

Yet, the Anonymous official is telling a completely different story.

“The league did not cancel the game,” the team official said. “The Bills and the Bengals canceled the game.”

On the broadcast, ESPN’s Joe Buck said multiple times that play would eventually resume. The league told his colleague, ESPN rules analyst John Parry, that the game would resume.

“If what I said on national TV with the eyes of the world watching was wrong in the view of the league, I would have been corrected—immediately,” Buck said. “And I wasn’t.”

The two sides are dug in, and it appears unlikely that anyone admits they were the ones pushing one way or another. Regardless, Hamlin is thankfully in good condition and continues to recover in a Buffalo hospital.

Check out the full ESPN story here.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 pm ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow and Bengals Carrying Regular Season Momentum Into Playoffs: ‘Still A Lot of Room To Improve’

By The Numbers: Bengals Notch Impressive Marks During Finale Win Over Baltimore

Bengals Open As Nearly Touchdown Betting Favorites Against Baltimore

NFL Announces Date and Time for Bengals’ Playoff Matchup Against Ravens

Joe Burrow on Winning Championships: ‘The Window is My Whole Career, Our Window is Always Open

Ja’Marr Chase Hits Receiving Yard Milestone in Bengals’ Regular Season Finale

Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seeds

Watch: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Bengals Celebrate AFC North Title

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin’s Charity

Aaron Rodgers: ‘Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit’ In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN’s Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support Of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers’ Franchise Points Record

—–

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok