Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Head Football Coach Scott Satterfield ‘Expected’ To Add NFL Scout To Staff

CINCINNATI — UC football is reportedly close to adding a New England Patriots Scout to its staff.

“AJ Howard is expected to join the UC staff in a defensive role, sources tell FootballScoop.”

Howard played for the Patriots as a member of their practice squad during the 2019 Super Bowl run and has been a college scout with the franchise for the past two seasons.

The Appalachian State defensive back (2014-17) recorded 141 career tackles and 4 interceptions as a Mountaineer.

Cincinnati brought in former New York Jets Scouting department riser Jack Griffith to be director of player personnel. Now, they are poised to hire another AFC East Talent evaluator.

