Report card through first 12 games

Dec 20, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith (1) signals to the team after a foul called against the Drake Bulldogs in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State basketball is entering SEC play next week to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mississippi State’s record up to this point in the season is 11-1.

Thoughts about the 2022-2023 Mississippi State basketball team can change from week to week. So, here are my thoughts on the Mississippi State Bulldogs men’s basketball team through the first 12 games of this season.

Mississippi State Basketball – Offense – C

The Mississippi State basketball team has not had the easiest time finding the basket since the start of the 2022-2023 basketball season. The most points the Bulldogs have scored came against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils when they scored 82 points.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs only have one loss on the season. The loss came against the Drake Bulldogs where Mississippi State held Drake to only 58 points. Impressive. What is not impressive is that Mississippi State could only put up 52 points vs. the Drake Bulldogs.

I am having to give the Mississippi State basketball team a C on offense thus far because of the dry spells they continue to have nearly every game. I think the grade could grow if they find ways to get Tolu Smith the ball more.

Mississippi State Basketball – Defense – A+

The Mississippi State basketball team has held every one of its opponents to under 60 points besides Nicholls State who scored 66 on the Bulldogs on December 17th.

I cannot blame this week’s loss vs. the Drake Bulldogs on the Mississippi State basketball defense. Holding a team to 58 points in college basketball should almost guarantee you a win.

It can be frustrating to watch a team that is so good at defense continues to struggle to find the basket, but the Offensive side of the ball can be fixed. It is Hopeful watching this team play with as much effort as they have played with this 2022-2023 basketball season.