Report: Cantlay And Schauffele Among Four Players Linked With LIV Golf

The Inaugural LIV Golf season has drawn to a close with Dustin Johnson’s four aces GC winning $16m Prize money in the Team Championship, but attention is already turning to the potential make-up of next year’s field.

According to a report in the Guardian (opens in new tab), two players in the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 10 are being linked with a move. World No.4 Patrick Cantlay and World No.6 Xander Schauffele are among four players said to be targeted by the venture in preparation for its expanded 14-tournament League in 2023.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button