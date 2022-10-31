Report: Cantlay And Schauffele Among Four Players Linked With LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



The Inaugural LIV Golf season has drawn to a close with Dustin Johnson’s four aces GC winning $16m Prize money in the Team Championship, but attention is already turning to the potential make-up of next year’s field.

According to a report in the Guardian (opens in new tab), two players in the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 10 are being linked with a move. World No.4 Patrick Cantlay and World No.6 Xander Schauffele are among four players said to be targeted by the venture in preparation for its expanded 14-tournament League in 2023.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

LIV president Atul Khosla refused to be drawn on specific names but did confirm that the organization was making progress in its attempts to finalize its roster for 2023, with confirmation expected by the end of the year. They said: “We are in the middle of the discussions. We are going to get it done this year. We want the teams locked in by the New Year. It will play itself out over the next couple of months.”

Other players speculated as targets for LIV Golf are Mito Pereira, who came agonizingly close to winning the 2022 PGA Championship before settling for third, and DP World Tour player Thomas Pieters. The Belgian would be in contention for a place in the European Ryder Cup team at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club next year, but that would be in jeopardy were he to sign up for the organization.

It is the potential captures of Cantlay and Schauffele that are the most eye-catching, though, and if they leave the PGA Tour behind it would be deal it another Blow after already losing the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith to the big-money rival.

Despite several months before the 2023 season begins, it is likely to be a busy time for LIV Golf. As well as new signings, the schedule is also expected to be released by the end of November. Meanwhile, it is also attempting to Strike a broadcasting deal following an Inaugural season where coverage has been limited to YouTube and the LIV Golf’s website – a situation that has led to some disappointing viewing figures. On that matter, Khosla said: “On the US front, we are back and forth with a few different networks.

“I feel good about where we are, but we have work to do over the next couple of months. We think we are providing an incredible commercial product. These are not six-month or one-year deals, if a TV network is getting behind this it’s for multiple years. We have got to start commercializing the product. We have got to get on TV, we have to get corporate partners. These are milestones that we need to hit.”

With a TV deal apparently on the horizon and even more high-profile players expected to sign-up, LIV Golf will be hoping the impact it has made so far will be just the start in its ambitions to offer a viable alternative to the more established tours.

Golf Monthly has contacted the agents of Cantlay, Schauffele, Pieters and Pereira for comment.