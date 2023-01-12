Report: Brooklyn Nets To Be Active At NBA Trade Deadline

At the midway point of the NBA season, that’s when teams usually decide whether to become buyers, sellers, or remain the same. For the Brooklyn Nets, the team is expected to be buyers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets will be active at the trade deadline, which is nearly a month away (Thursday, Feb. 9).

“Brooklyn, like a lot of other contenders out there in both conferences, see a Marketplace right now that is much more of a Sellers than a buyers market,” Wojnarowski. “Just not enough teams have really made the decision that they are going to be sellers. That usually happens closer to that February 9th deadline.

