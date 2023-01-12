Report: Brooklyn Nets To Be Active At NBA Trade Deadline

At the midway point of the NBA season, that’s when teams usually decide whether to become buyers, sellers, or remain the same. For the Brooklyn Nets, the team is expected to be buyers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets will be active at the trade deadline, which is nearly a month away (Thursday, Feb. 9).

“Brooklyn, like a lot of other contenders out there in both conferences, see a Marketplace right now that is much more of a Sellers than a buyers market,” Wojnarowski. “Just not enough teams have really made the decision that they are going to be sellers. That usually happens closer to that February 9th deadline.

“I think Brooklyn is going to be active. I think they’re going to upgrade particularly in the front court.”

In the past, the Nets have been rumored to have interest in Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins and San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl, among other frontcourt players likely to be made available.

The interesting part for Brooklyn is that the team is projected to be without superstar forward Kevin Durant (right knee – MCL sprain) for at least a month. A return date for Durant will likely fall right around the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

In his report, Wojnarowski noted the Nets will be experimenting with the players with Durant out of the lineup. He also stated that Veteran wing TJ Warren, who head Coach Jacque Vaughn said won’t play more than 40 minutes a contest, is projected to become a really productive Offensive player in Durant’s absence.

“What the Nets get to do now is evaluate their roster without Kevin Durant, who has been such a dominant force for them,” he said. “You [ESPN NBA Today Reporters] mentioned Kyrie Irving. Certainly, him leading the way now with this team. TJ Warren was brought in to be able to be a really productive Offensive player. He gets that opportunity now; Seth Curry and Joe Harris.

“Now for Brooklyn, they have some time to see how these players play before they have to make some decisions probably closer to the trade deadline on deals.”