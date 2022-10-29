Report: Arsenal could land ‘complete’ goal machine for just £26m, club ‘urgently’ needs to sell

Arsenal have been heavily linked with PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo in recent months.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners are among the clubs still chasing a deal for the 23-year-old.

Arsenal are up against the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, added the report.

In addition, Leeds United are apparently eager to sign the Netherlands international.





Now, Arsenal and their transfer rivals may have just received a big boost in their pursuit of Gakpo.

According to De Telegraaf – via Sport Witness – PSV ‘cannot actually refuse’ an offer of €30m (£26m) or more for Gakpo.

This is because they ‘urgently need a Blow in the transfer market to prevent the season from ending deep in the red’.

Great news for the likes of Arsenal if true, because they’d be Landing an Absolute top Talent for a bargain price.

The Gunners tried to bring in a new winger in the summer, before focusing on a new midfielder.

Ultimately, they failed to sign anyone on deadline day, but with the January window looming, they can try again.

And Gakpo, who has 13 goals and 14 assists from just 21 PSV outings this term, would be a superb acquisition.

‘That boy has everything’

Former PSV youth Coach Twan Scheepers believes that Gakpo is the complete player.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “Everyone has difficulties in puberty. He grew up in a short time, and so his agility, as it used to be, was gone.

“They had to renew his running and everything.

“Now, you see he’s a really tall guy with so much technique – the complete player on the left, I think, but a complete player who can still get better.”

Meanwhile, former Netherlands midfielder Theo Janssen told Dutch publication NOS of Gakpo: “That boy has everything.

“Fine feeling for the ball, a good through ball, dribbles and is strong between the lines.

“I really enjoy him. He is going to be an important player for the Oranje squad.

“He is ready to be in the base of the Oranje squad. I would definitely draft him.

“There are other options, but they are not as effective as him.”