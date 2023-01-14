Rep. Castor announces grant for African-American arts center

TAMPA, Fla. — The new African-American Arts and Cultural Center coming to West Tampa is getting a big boost in funding to help get things started.

On Friday morning, Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) announced a $1 million federal grant for the center.

It’s the vision of Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, who says the center is meant to highlight the contributions of the African-American community in Tampa, while also bringing economic opportunity to the area.

Myers said she first had the idea more than two years ago and later began working with Castor to make it a reality.

“To receive $1 million on this MLK weekend it’s just an honor, it’s amazing,” Myers said. “I truly thank Congresswoman Kathy Castor for having the vision to work in DC, to bring $1 million back home to help with the new African- American Art and Culture Center for West Tampa. It’s the rich history, we’ll be able to tell the stories of the African-American people.”

Once completed, the space — which used to be the West Tampa Neighborhood Service — is expected to be up to 50,000 square feet and will house galleries, retail space and a black-box theater.

“Hillsborough County and the entire Tampa Bay Area has such a rich history among the march towards racial justice,” Castor said. “A lot of stories of struggle, a lot of stories of opportunity. But those stories have to be told.

“There really is not a place that we can convene right now to help tell those stories, to make history come alive for students and build understanding among all Races here across the Tampa Bay area.”

Myers said the goal is to start construction on the site next year and finish it by 2026.