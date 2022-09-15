September 14, 2022

Renton Municipal Arts Commission accepting 2023 grant applications

Deadline is 4:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022



RENTON, WA – Renton Municipal Arts Commission is accepting grant applications from individuals, organizations, and community groups for art, cultural, and heritage projects serving Renton Residents and visitors.

Renton Arts & Culture Grants stimulate grassroots activity and encourage public interest and participation in the arts. The commission encourages innovative projects depicting Renton’s cultural diversity. Projects should increase the understanding of individuals and society and inspire new forms of creative participation and growth opportunities, particularly for underserved groups.

Programming funded by these Grants includes art exhibits, concerts, dance performances, festivals, workshops, readings, and theater productions.

Grants of up to $10,000 are awarded four times a year. The application for this round of funding is online. Applications are due by 4:30 pm on Oct. 13, 2022. Projects and events scheduled between January and March 2023 are given priority. Applicants are eligible for one grant during from January 1 to December 31.

Application deadlines in 2023 are Feb. 3, April 21, and July 21.

The Renton Municipal Arts Commission will host two question and answer sessions on Monday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 7 pm, and Friday, Oct. 7, from 3 to 4 pm Both sessions will be held at the Renton History Museum. The sessions are an opportunity to meet the grant committee, ask questions, and connect with other applicants. They are casual, and pre-registration is not required.

Questions concerning the application process may be directed to Jessie Kotarski, the City of Renton’s Economic Development Manager, at 425-430-7271 or [email protected].

