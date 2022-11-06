Reno wins volleyball Regional title over Manogue; state starts Friday

Reno is back on top of the Northern Nevada volleyball world

After a slightly jittery start, Reno turned on the jets and Tore to the North 5A Regional championship, beating Bishop Manogue 3-0 (25-21, 25-17 and 25-19) on Saturday at Manogue.

Next up, both Reno and Manogue will pay in the state tournament, starting Friday at Hug.

Reno plays Bishop Gorman at 5:30 pm Friday and Bishop Manogue plays Coronado at 7:15 pm Friday. The state championship is set for noon Saturday at Hug.

Coronado beat Gorman, 3-0 on Saturday (25-22, 25-14, 25-17) for the South 5A title. Gorman is the Defending state champion.

Bishop Manogue's Haley Holt tries to spike the ball past the Reno defense during the northern region championship game on Nov. 5, 2022.

In Saturday’s Regional championship, Amber Keen continued to make her presence known, with a team-high 16 kills. The 6-foot-6 Keen returned from a knee injury a few weeks ago and lends a dominating presence on the court.

“What a way to come back,” Keen said. “This is like the craziest dream, with a really good end to it. We played Incredible together as a team.”

She said she could tune out the crowd noise once the action on the court began.

Reno senior Maleyna Vazquez had 16 digs and junior Lara Pacheco added nine kills and 16 digs. Sierra Bernard dished out 40 assists.

“It’s really good to have her back,” Reno Coach Kuna Nakagawa said. “It makes everybody’s jobs easier having her there.”

Reno's Amber Keen (4) spikes the ball for a point while taking on Bishop Manogue during the northern region volleyball championship game on Nov. 5, 2022.

Either Reno or Manogue has won the North 5A Regional title for the past six years.

Spanish Springs won the last state from the North, taking it in 2012.

Vazquez said the team was a little nervous to start the game, due to the loud, raucous vibrant atmosphere at the Manogue gym.

The Huskies all had breakfast together Saturday morning to get ready for the match.

“We all felt really prepared for what the environment was going to be, we just didn’t know what the outcome was going to be,” Vazquez said. “We prepared for everything.”

She was a freshman at Reno, called up to the varsity, the last time the Huskies won the Regional in 2019.

The Huskies serving was sharp on Saturday, with just three errors for a 95.9 serving percentage. Reno made nine errors in the semifinal win over Spanish Springs on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button