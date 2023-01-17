Reno Nevada Non-Profit Arts Organization Artown to Receive $10,000 NEA Grant

Artown’s Encore Series features arts programming that fosters unique audience experiences.

It is a tremendous honor for Artown to receive funding from the NEA. The award is a Testament to Artown’s artistic excellence in the presenting arts field.” — Artown Executive Director Beth Macmillan

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — DATE: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 6:00 am ET

Oliver X – Artown Marketing Director

[email protected] (m) 775.899.8200

Artown to Receive $10,000 Grant

from the National Endowment for the Arts

(Reno, Nevada) Artown is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $10,000. This grant will support select artist fees during Artown’s 28th annual festival of the arts July 1-31, 2023. This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects Awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Projects such as Artown’s strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide Equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

“It is a tremendous honor for Artown to receive funding from the NEA. The award is a testament to Artown’s artistic excellence in the presenting arts field,” said Artown Executive Director Beth Macmillan.

Artown will designate funding received from the National Endowment for the Arts to support selected artist fees during the July 2023 month-long, multi-disciplinary arts and culture festival. Woven within the festival will be a celebration of diversity and individual expression through the arts. The presentations Artown features will showcase some of the many ways the arts tell stories and convey meaningful ideas, encouraging everyone–especially young people–to find or rediscover, and use their own voice for personal, cultural, and artistic expression.

Artown is a non-profit 501c3 Nevada corporation whose mission is to strengthen Reno’s arts industry, enhance its Civic identity and national image, thereby creating a climate for the cultural and economic rebirth of the region. Artown’s artistic mandate is expressed through its award-winning production of the annual nationally acclaimed and internationally renowned Multidisciplinary festival of the arts that bears its name, which celebrated its 27th festival season in 2022, and Featured 583 arts events in 31 continuous days July 1- 31. Artown events are Hosted in over 100+ venues, cafes, museums, parks, plazas, theaters, schools, auditoriums, and Maker spaces throughout Washoe County, on the now occupied Ancestral lands of the indigenous Wa She Shu (Washoe), Paiute, and Shoshone people.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

# # #

MOMIX Dance Company Production of Alice