Renewal of Kentucky series with IU basketball could include games on campus – The Daily Hoosier

After more than a decade of resisting any efforts to play Indiana in Bloomington again, the Kentucky head Coach and his administration may be about to sign off on a return trip or two to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

We told you a couple of weeks ago the revival of the Indiana vs. Kentucky basketball series was gaining momentum. National college basketball Analyst Jon Rothstein Amplified that reporting, with some added wrinkles.

The discussions are advanced, and include on campus games.

“Indiana and Kentucky are in advanced discussions to play a multi-year series with games both on campus and at neutral sites, multiple sources told College Hoops Today,” Rothstein wrote in his College Hoops Today publication.

“The series is not expected to begin for a couple of years.”

The Daily Hoosier understands a game in New York is part of what is under consideration, along with traditional neutral sites Indianapolis and Louisville.

Indiana and Kentucky last played a game on campus in 2011. That was of course the year Christian Watford made a 3-point shot at the buzzer to beat the No. 1 Wildcats and set off a court Storm for the ages. Calipari has stated publicly since that game that he had no interest in a resumption of the series that included games on campus.

