Renee Paquette Working With NFL Team

Former WWE announcer and interviewer Renee Paquette has a new gig, and it’s with an NFL football team.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday afternoon that a new series with Paquette is coming soon.

The NFL team tweeted a clip from the upcoming series and wrote, “Introducing a new series with @ReneePaquette, Renée All Dey. Full interview coming soon.”

Paquette reacted to the news, tweeting, “So freaking psyched to join the @Bengals and have my own series with them! Renée All Dey coming soon!”

Paquette had been with WWE for eight years before leaving in August 2020. During her time with the company, she made history in 2018 by becoming the first full-time female commentator. Since leaving the company, the former “WWE Backstage” host has been keeping busy with her own podcast, “The Sessions with Renee Paquette.” The podcast has been around since November 2020 and her first guest was her husband, current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

For her podcast, Paquette has Interviewed several notable people such as Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, guitarist Nita Strauss, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove, and NBA Legend Charles Barkley.

Paquette also worked with former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate on the Sirius XM show “Throwing Down With Renee & Miesha” and released her first Cookbook “Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously.” The book was published in May 2021 through Permuted Press, which was also the Publisher of Moxley’s autobiography, “Mox.”