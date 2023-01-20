Rendez-vous: the best of culture and arts in Europe

‘Fun Feminism’, Kunstmuseum Basel, Switzerland

Even in 2023, works by female artists are still underrepresented in the Kunstmuseum Basel collection in Switzerland.

Its new exhibition “Fun Feminism” presents some forty pieces, dating from the 1960s to the 1990s, as well as a selection of more recent works by contemporary Swiss and international artists. This includes Guerrilla Girls, Pipilotti Rist, Martha Rosler, and Rosemarie Trockel.

For more than half a century, artists, art historians, gallerists, collectors, and curators have been working to represent female perspectives in the visual arts within exhibition spaces, museums, publications, and archives.

This exhibition has chosen a Feminist prism, deliberately irreverent and sometimes provocative, to break the stereotypes usually associated with women.

‘Digital Antibodies’, MAXXI Roma, Rome

In Rome, a new exhibition is Exploring the relationship between our digitized worlds and contemporary reality at the National Museum of 21st Century Art.

Our lives are dominated by a pervasive connection to social media. Mobile phones double as pacemakers, and surveillance cameras watch us in our public and private spaces.

The exhibition questions our relationship as individuals drowned in big data and soon, who knows, potentially replaced by Artificial Intelligence.

Musician, Philharmonie de Paris

This exhibition in the French capital turns the ear towards the living: the vocalisations of birds, the movement of insects, the melodic songs of whales, and the choral howls of wolves.

It aims to show the extraordinary influence of animal voices in the history of art and music while questioning the future of biodiversity and the disappearance of endangered sound heritage.

For more watch Euronews’ report in the video above.