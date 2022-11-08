Renault raises operating margin target, but Nissan deal elusive

Renault said it aimed for an 8 percent operating margin by 2025 thanks to a plan to split its combustion engine activities from its electric vehicle business, although such a plan still needs the go-ahead from its Alliance partner Nissan.

Renault, ahead of an Investor presentation on Tuesday, set the 8 percent goal for 2025, which would increase to more than 10 percent in 2030, from 5 percent expected this year.

But it still needs to give details about its electric vehicles unit, in which Nissan is expected to take a stake whose size is still being discussed, and a separate combustion engine business which it said on Tuesday it would split 50-50 with the Chinese auto group Geely.

Renault is Pursuing a complex two-pronged restructuring. On one hand, it is aiming to revamp its alliance with Nissan and convince the Japanese automaker to invest in a new electric car unit called Ampere.

At the same time, it also plans to separate out its combustion engine business, code-named “Horse,” and is seeking to sell a large part of it to Geely.

Investors will be looking for details on the state of play for both sets of negotiations on Tuesday when Renault CEO Luca de Meo delivers an update on the French automaker’s strategy and financial projections. But details have been sketchy so far, and Renault’s statement on Tuesday morning said only that discussions with Nissan were ongoing.