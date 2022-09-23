Renaissance Wellington Receives Donation | Town-Crier Newspaper

The Renaissance Charter School at Wellington was recently awarded $2,000 from Dick’s Sporting Goods as part of its Sports Matter initiative to inspire and enable youth participation in sports. The donation will be used to purchase uniforms, sports equipment and a scoreboard.

“Team sports are so important for students,” Principal Mary Beth Greene said. “Everything from academic success to healthy social skills, problem solving and leadership abilities are developed through athletics. So many of our young athletes’ families are struggling financially, so this donation from Dick’s Sporting Goods is greatly appreciated on many levels.”

As part of its balanced approach to providing a well-rounded academic experience, the Renaissance Charter School at Wellington offers a wide array of athletic opportunities, including flag football, girls and boys basketball, girls and boys soccer, and kickball.

The school serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Enrollment is underway. Those interested may apply online at www.wellingtoncharter.org.