Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts back for 43rd year

REMSEN — The Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts is back.

The event was put on hold because of the pandemic, but it will be back with nearly 230 vendors, including artists, food booths, a farmers market, and other businesses, says Judy Helmer, president of the event.

This will mark its 43rd year, and Helmer said that one reason for its longevity is its many good vendors, with 46 new ones this year.

Thousands of people are expected the weekend of Sept. 24-25 to visit the town to enjoy art of all kinds – to browse and shop at the various booths; to purchase goods at the farmers market; to savor the flavors of some of the area’s favorite eateries; to enjoy the entertainment on several stages and throughout the grounds; to find their way through the famous corn maze; and to Honor the Welsh heritage of the town.

The free event will take place from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

The festival, which is a juried show, will have more than 100 artists selling a wide range of goods, from paintings to holiday decorations to soaps and oils.

There will be a quilt show until 5 pm both days at the Art Center, with 40 large quilts, as well as smaller pieces. There will also be a raffle, and the winner will be chosen on Sunday afternoon.

New this year will be sled dog demonstrations with Champion musher, Christina Gates. These Demos will be on Saturday morning on the front lawn of Remsen High School, and although rides will not be available, the event promises to be a fun activity.

Should browsing throughout Main Street make visitors hungry, there will be plenty of food options, with more than 30 vendors with extensive menus, including grapevine gyros, hearty Italian fare, and sweet desserts. Speaking of sweets, the farmers market will feature more than 20 booths, with candy, maple, cheese, and honey products, as well as a Winery or two.

The Corn Maze at the Remsen Depot will mark its 20th year when it opens during the festival, and this year’s design will feature a cluster of maple leaves.

Entertainment will be provided throughout both festival days at the Soda Fountain Stage and strolling through the grounds, with music, magic, and dance.

And the Baking Contest is back on Saturday. The theme is “Fabulous Foreign Flair,” with cash prizes going to winners in the youth and adult categories.

In Honor of the town’s Welsh heritage, Gymanfa Ganu, a traditional community sing, will be at 2 pm on Sunday at the Stone Meeting House. When five families from Wales settled in the area in 1795, it marked the beginning of a large Welsh presence here. The dragon that appears on the festival’s logo is another nod to that heritage.

Helmer also pointed out that dogs are not allowed on the street.

For more information, including parking, visit www.remsenbarnfestival.org.

Admission to the festival is free, but there may be fees at certain parking lots and for some activities.

A QR code will be available on the site for visitors to locate vendors.