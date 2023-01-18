Remote Broadcasts Are Still Part of Sports, But Not Golf—For Now

The demand for facial masks has finally slowed to a crawl, but there is no covering up COVID-19’s massive footprint on modern history. Its effects are everywhere, some of them easy to spot, others hard to define, and while the pandemic’s impact on the competitive element of sports appears to have come and gone, the way those Athletic contests are presented to the public remains a fluid situation.

When longtime ESPN Anchor Chris Fowler announced on Twitter earlier this week that he’d be overseeing the network’s coverage of the Australian Open from its Connecticut Headquarters instead of the tournament site in Melbourne, it was hardly as if a breach of journalistic Integrity had just transpired. Fowler handled the same tennis major from home in 2021 and 2022, when COVID still factored into decisions on how to staff such events.

