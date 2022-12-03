Reminiscing The 2017 NBA Draft Class With Kyle Kuzma

The NBA Draft is one of the most special days and moments for the draft prospects, NBA Franchises, and the NBA in general as a whole. It is a gamble that everyone is willing to take. One could become a star and change the fortunes of a franchise, causing revenue to increase. The opposite could happen where one could be considered a Bust and maybe even a Wasted draft pick and find themselves out of the league before we know it.

In the 2017 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards did not have a First Round Pick. They did however, manage to acquire one in Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma is an All Star in my eyes. He is honestly the heart and soul of this Wizards team. He plays hard every night and he is shooting a career high 46% from the field.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button