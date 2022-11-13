Reminisce is high school volleyball tourney time

The Nebraska high school volleyball tournament puts on display some of the strongest volleyball teams in the state. Consider the talent: you have the state’s top hitters, record breakers, prolific setters and back-to-back-to-back champs.

The way these ladies, dodge, duck, dip, dive and … wait, that’s the wrong sport. The way these ladies Spike and dig and bump and jump, will Blow your mind. So, huddle up and let’s cheer them on. It takes a lot to win a Nebraska state volleyball title, let alone multiple titles. These athletes leave it all on the floor, so they deserve high fives all around.

To be a Champion in this sport you have to run a balanced offense and be a driving force. But more importantly, you have to be able to block out the haters.

Get ready for the set up and let’s reminisce on the awesome athleticism demonstrated at the state volleyball tournament.

