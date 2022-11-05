Remington’s Power Play Goal Gives Gusties 1-0 Win, Weekend Sweep

BOX SCORE

SAINT PETER, Minn. — Hot off scoring four power play goals the night before, the Gustavus Women’s hockey special teams were back at it again, scoring the only goal necessary to defeat Lake Forest 1-0 Saturday afternoon. Brooke Remington (Jr., Scandia) was the Hero for the Gusties, netting a power play goal in the third period — her first of the season and first in a Gustie jersey.

The Gusties started with a strong first period, putting 18 shots on goal, while the Foresters managed only one on the No. 2 nationally-ranked Gusties. The Lake Forest defense held its own through the second period as well, as Forester goaltender Hannah Turnage turned aside all 19 shots faced in the second.

Still staring at a 0-0 scoreboard after 40 minutes of play, a power play opportunity gave the Gusties the offensive push they needed. Molly McHugh (Sr., Minnetonka) fed a pass from the half wall to Remington on the blue line, and with plenty of time and space, Remington sent one into the back of the net just 1:32 into the third period. Remington’s goal would hold for the rest of the game, giving the Gusties a 3-0 start and a weekend sweep over Lake Forest.

Brooke Power (Jr., Lakeville) finished the game leading the team in shots, posting double digits for 10 on the game. Clara Billings (Sr., Rochester) and Hailey Holland (Sr., Aberdeen, SD) posted six and five on goal for the Gusties, while Emily Olson (Sr., Delano) posted two blocks and two shots on goal. Turnage was almost perfect for the Foresters, making 48 of 49 saves in a valiant effort between the pipes. Her counterpart Katie McCoy (Sr., Grafton, Wis.) notched her third shutout of the year, making a total of seven saves against the Foresters.

The Gusties begin MIAC play next week, hosting St. Scholastica for a 7 pm game next Thursday in Saint Peter. The Gusties will then travel to Duluth for the second game of the series on Saturday.