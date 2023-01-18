Remembering Rubén Darío on Birthday

Image Courtesy: Google Doodle

Rubén Darío (18 January 1867 – 6 February 1916) was a Nicaraguan poet who initiated the Spanish-language literary movement known as modernism (modernism) that flourished at the end of the 19th century. Darío contributed greatly to the development of Spanish-language literature and Journalism during the 20th century.

Life and Career

He was born on 18 January 1867 in Metapa, Nicaragua, and began writing poetry at a young age.

In 1891, Rubén Darío published his first book of poetry, “Azul,” which was well-received and established him as a major literary figure in Latin America. He moved to Spain and lived there for several years, where he became an influential figure in the Spanish literary scene and was associated with the Spanish literary movement known as Modernismo. He published several more books of poetry, including “Prosas profanas” and “Cantos de vida y esperanza,” which further solidified his reputation as a major literary figure.

In addition to his literary work, Darío also had a career in diplomacy, serving as a Diplomat for Nicaragua in several countries including Spain and France. He died on 6 February 1916 in León, Nicaragua at the age of 49.

Darío’s Poetry is known for its use of rich, descriptive language, and its exploration of themes such as love, nature, and the search for meaning in life. He had a profound influence on Latin American literature, and his work continues to be studied and celebrated today.

Award and Legacy

Rubén Darío is widely considered to be one of the most important figures in Spanish-language literature, and his contributions to the literary tradition have been recognized with several awards and honors.

One of his most significant Legacies is the introduction of Modernismo in Spanish literature, a literary movement that brought a new Aesthetic and style to Spanish literature, characterized by a focus on the use of language, the exploration of personal emotions and feelings and the use of symbols, imagery and metaphors.

He received the National Literature Prize of Nicaragua in 1913 and in 1914, the Spanish government awarded him the Cross of Isabel la Católica.

His influence on later Writers is also substantial, many Poets and Writers in Latin America, Spain and other Spanish-speaking countries have been deeply influenced by his style, themes, and techniques. He is still widely read and studied today, and his works continue to be considered classics of Spanish-language literature.

In addition, his Legacy continues to be celebrated in various ways, there are many statues and monuments dedicated to him, as well as streets, schools, and cultural centers bearing his name throughout Latin America.

On 18 January 2013, Google Doodle celebrated Rubén Darío’s 146th Birthday.