Remco Evenepoel to reveal 2023 Grand Tour goal at theme park team presentation

With preparations for the 2023 season already well underway and future signings already complete for teams around the peloton, it’s that time of year again when team training Camps and presentations are back on the schedule.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl have announced their team presentation for Friday January 6. The Squad is welcoming a new lead Sponsor next season and will be set for a new look as Soudal-QuickStep.

