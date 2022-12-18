Reliving the Red River Shutout

As 2022 comes to a close, one highlight comes to mind. This season, Steve Sarkisian and company produced the blowout nobody saw coming.

Walking into Fair Park felt different heading into the Texas-Oklahoma game. The Longhorns looked like a good football team while the Sooners were reeling. Nevertheless, nobody could have predicted what would ensue.

Texas throttled Oklahoma. The Sooners were thoroughly outplayed, out-coached and outclassed. It was a shocking reminder that no program apart from a great coaching staff is any more special than another. It revealed just how far the Oklahoma program had fallen after losing Lincoln Riley.

Brent Venables and company should bring their best football to avoid a 6-7 season against Florida State. Even so, the Sooners are dangerously close to their first losing season since 1998.

Here are a few things we learned from the Red River Shutout.