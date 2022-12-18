Reliving the Red River Shutout
As 2022 comes to a close, one highlight comes to mind. This season, Steve Sarkisian and company produced the blowout nobody saw coming.
Walking into Fair Park felt different heading into the Texas-Oklahoma game. The Longhorns looked like a good football team while the Sooners were reeling. Nevertheless, nobody could have predicted what would ensue.
Texas throttled Oklahoma. The Sooners were thoroughly outplayed, out-coached and outclassed. It was a shocking reminder that no program apart from a great coaching staff is any more special than another. It revealed just how far the Oklahoma program had fallen after losing Lincoln Riley.
Brent Venables and company should bring their best football to avoid a 6-7 season against Florida State. Even so, the Sooners are dangerously close to their first losing season since 1998.
Here are a few things we learned from the Red River Shutout.
Venables is no Lincoln Riley
Brent Venables is by all accounts a better recruiter than Lincoln Riley. However, it’s clear he’s not the game manager and in-game problem solver Riley was for the Sooners. Venables will need to improve at finding solutions to pull off the comebacks that the Muleshoe Magician had in this rivalry.
Riley decimated Oklahoma
Lincoln Riley was a Magician at overcoming roster losses. Seemingly every offseason, a significant portion of his roster would be unavailable due to suspension, injury or dismissal from the team. The Oklahoma faithful thought they could overcome roster casualties like they always had with Riley. Unfortunately, Venables did not have the magic touch.
Red River mattered to Steve Sarkisian
Heading into the game, Venables indicated Red River was no more important than any other game. That was the opposite approach from how Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops prepared for the game. The rivalry mattered to Steve Sarkisian, who brought his best coaching game. Sarkisian did not relent until Venables surrendered late in the third quarter.
An indefensible loss
The Red River Shutout ultimately Flipped elite edge rusher Colton Vasek from Oklahoma to Texas. It’s hard to sell recruits that the program is in good hands after a 49-0 shellacking. More embarrassing was the lack of creativity and fight displayed by the Oklahoma coaching staff. If the Sooners are to be a well-coached program, they certainly didn’t show it in 2022.
Texas offense performs again
In Steve Sarkisian’s two games against the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas has scored 48 and 49 points respectively. If not for mercy, they could have scored many more this season. The Longhorns need him to continue to bring his best games against the Sooners.
Not back, but better than Oklahoma
Some have conflated Longhorn fans’ excitement with improvement with the false notion that Texas thinks it is back. Texas is not back, but currently they are a lot better than the Oklahoma Sooners.
