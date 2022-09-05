Relive Tom Brady Being Named Top NFL Player – JoeBucsFan.com

September 5th, 2022

It really blows Joe’s mind that a Bucs quarterback was named top player in the NFL by his peers.

Joe throws back to 2014 (more like throws up) and the beginning of the dreadful lousy Lovie Smith era. Mike Glennon was the starting quarterback playing for an injured Stewart McClown. The game was 10-3 in the third quarter with Minnesota leading in Tampa.

It was one of the worst NFL games Joe had ever seen. It was the lowest point in Joe’s 14+ years running this website. Joe literally had to get up in the press box and take a break — that’s never happened before or since in Joe’s career.

Joe had reached a breaking point and began debating life’s choices at that moment. Joe started thinking covering such a horrible team with a horrible Coach with such a boring roster and coaching staff was a bad idea.

It was later that afternoon that the “Chase for Jameis” was hatched.

Eight years later, the Bucs have the best player in the NFL. At quarterback. Unreal!

Last week, NFL Network ended its “Top 100 Players” feature, voted on by NFL players, and named Tom Brady as the best player in the league. It triggered Joe to think back to that ugly October day in 2014, and Joe marveled at how far the Bucs have come in eight years.

The Bucs went from fully unwatchable (unless you were being paid to watch them) to the darlings of TV networks, with suits fighting for the chance to televise their games in countries abroad opening their arms to host a Bucs game.

A main reason for that is Brady. Below, you can enjoy the full segment on Brady broadcast last week naming him top player in the league.