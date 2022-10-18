Relive Tennessee football’s epic 2022 season with our new special book

Tennessee football is on an epic run through the 2022 college football season, and now you can relive the thrills of the Vols’ rise under Josh Heupel for years to come — thanks to a special book from Knox News and the USA TODAY Network.

Packed with expert analysis and stunning action photography from Knox News, The Tennessean and USA TODAY Sports, “Reviv-Vols! How Tennessee’s Return to Renown Delivered an All-Time Season” takes fans through the Vols’ amazing journey in 2022 to finally rejoin the sport’s elite.

[ Pre-order our new Tennessee football book today and save $8. Here’s how to save! ]

Led by a Juggernaut offense that saw the Vols beat four Top 25 opponents over their first six games, Tennessee soared to its rightful place in college football’s Hierarchy and emphatically announced its Resurgence with a thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, ending a 15-game skid against the Crimson Tide.

This commemorative, 160-page hardcover book features in-depth profiles on Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, receiver Jalin Hyatt – and more! – from beat writers Adam Sparks and Mike Wilson and columnists John Adams, Gentry Estes and Blake Toppmeyer.

The book, in partnership with Pediment Publishing, retails at $39.95. Preorder today at Vols.PictorialBook.com and save $8 at checkout.