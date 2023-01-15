RELIVE: Egypt v Morocco (2023 World Handball Championship) – Omni sports – Sports

Full time: Egypt 30-19 Morocco

53′ Egypt increase their lead to 10 goals

46′ Egypt’s Yehya El-Deraa makes it 22-14

44′ Egypt’s Seif El-Deraa gets a two-minute suspension.

41′ Time-out for Morocco as the Egyptian side leads 19-11

36′ Egypt increase their lead to five goals

31′ Shady Khalil scores the Pharaohs first goal in the second half

The second half is underway

The first half ends.

26′ Egypt keeper Mohamed Ali pulls off a series of saves.

25′ Morocco narrows the gap to four goals.

23′ Mohsen Ramadan, one of Egypt’s best performers against Croatia, scores as the Pharaohs increase their lead to five goals.

21′ Akam Yoursy gives Egypt a three-goal lead following a fast break.

19′ Mohab Saied restores Egypt’s two-goal advantage with a powerful shot.

16′ Morocco narrows the gap to one goal.

11′ Egypt increased their lead to three goals for the first time.

7′ Ahmed Moemen gives Egypt a two-goal lead.

5′ Akram Yousry converts the first penalty for Egypt.

5′ Morocco’s Harchaoui gets a two-minute suspension.

3′ Egypt’s keeper saves a penalty.

1′ Hassan Walid scores the first goal for Egypt.

The match is underway

16:30 Egypt Coach Roberto García Parrondo dropped Karim Hendawy, Mamdouh Hashim and Ahmed Khairy from the Pharaohs Squad for Morocco clash.

16:00 Morocco suffered a narrow 27-28 loss to the USA in their opening game in the prestigious tournament.

15:00 Egypt kicked off their World Championship campaign in superb fashion, defeating one-time winner Croatia 31-22 in their opening Group G game on Friday.

Venue: Husqvarna Garden Arena (Sweden)

Group G ranking:

Egypt: 2

USA: 2

Croatia: 0

Morocco: 0

(For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSportp.)

Short link:

