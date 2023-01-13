RELIVE: Egypt v Croatia (2023 World Handball Championship) – Omni sports – Sports

Full time: Egypt 31-22 Croatia

The match ends as Egypt claims an opening 31-22 win. Thanks for following our live updates!

57′ Only three minutes are left as Egypt gets closer to an opening win.

50′ Mohsen Ramadan, Egypt’s star in the second half, scores as the Pharaohs increase their lead to eight goals.

48′ Egypt are putting in a fine show tonight as they keep their lead over Croatia intact.

42′ Bakkar scores as Egypt increase their lead to seven goals.

38′ Yehia El-Deraa scores with a powerful shot as Egypt increase their advantage to six goals.

36′ Ali Zei scores on a fast break to increase Egypt’s lead to five goals.

36′ Egypt’s Sanad wastes a penalty.

33′ Egypt keeper Karim Hendawi pulls off a great reflex save to prevent Croatia from narrowing the gap further.

31′ Croatia narrows the gap to three goals.

The second half is underway

The first half ends as Egypt leads 16-12.

27′ Egypt and Croatia trade punches. Egypt are still enjoying a four-goal advantage.

24′ Croatia’s Martinovic gets a two-minute suspension.

22′ Croatia narrows the gap to four goals.

19′ Ahmed Hehsam scores as Egypt increase their lead to six goals.

17′ Egypt’s Mohamed El-Deraa gets a two-minute suspension.

16′ Ahmed Hesham scores with a powerful shot to Restore Egypt’s five-goal advantage.

15′ Omar El-Wakil and Sanad score in quick succession as Egypt increase their lead to five goals.

11′ It’s Zein again! He scores after a nice feint.

10′ The impressive Zein scores again to Restore Egypt’s three-goal lead.

9′ Egypt increase their lead to three goals.

6′ Egypt goalkeeper Karim Hendawi saves a penalty.

4′ Ali Zein scores again as Egypt go 2-1 up.

3′ Mohamed Sanad wastes the first penalty for Egypt.

1′ Egypt’s left-back Ali Zein opens the scoring.

The match is underway

15:00 Egypt are expected to face their real challenge in the main round, where they will face the teams who will advance from Group H, which includes Defending Champions Denmark, Bahrain, Belgium and Tunisia.

Venue: Husqvarna Garden Arena (Sweden)

Group G ranking:

Egypt: 0

Croatia: 0

Morocco: 0

USA: 0

