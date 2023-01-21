RELIVE: Egypt v Bahrain (2023 World Handball Championship) – Omni sports – Sports

Belgium s left back Quinten Colman (L) grabs the T-shirt of Egypt s center back Yehia El Deraa (C) during the Men s World Handball Championship Group IV match between Egypt and Belgium in Malmo, Sweden, on January 19, 2023. (AFP)

Full time: Egypt 26-22 Bahrain

The match ends as Egypt win 26-22 to secure their place in the last eight. Thanks for following our live updates!

57′ Egypt take advantage of a two-minute suspension handed to Bahrain’s Ali to Restore their four-goal lead.

56′ Bahrain close to within three goals of Egypt.

53′ Bahrain Skipper Al-Sayyad scores as they narrow the gap to five goals.

49′ Egypt pivot Ahmed Adel scores as the Pharaohs maintain a six-goal advantage.

44′ Bahrain’s Qasim wastes a penalty.

41′ Egypt Restore their six-goal advantage with a fine effort from Yehia El-Deraa.

39′ Egypt waste two consecutive efforts as Bahrain narrows the gap to five goals.

36′ Hendawi saves and Sanad scores at the other end as Egypt maintain their dominance.

33′ Yehia El-Deraa scores as Egypt increase their advantage to five goals.

32′ Karim Hendawi makes a fine save as Egypt maintain their four-goal lead.

The second half is underway

The first half ends as Egypt leads 13-9.

30′ Egypt increase their lead to four goals following a fast break.

28′ Egypt keeper Karim Hendawi continues his superb display with another fine stop to prevent Bahrain from narrowing the deficit to one goal.

27′ Ali Zein scores with a powerful shot as Egypt increases their lead to three goals.

25′ Egypt take a two-goal advantage for the first time.

23′ Seif El Derea scores the equalizer for Egypt.

22′ Mahmoud (Egypt) handed a two-minute suspension.

20′ Yehia El Derea scores to give Egypt a two-goal lead for the first time.

17′ Egypt keeper Karim Hindawi makes consecutive saves to deny Bahrain from taking the lead.

13′ Yellow card for Ali (Egypt)

11′ Egypt take the lead for the first lead after consecutive goals from Youssri.

7′ Akram Youssri misses a penalty for Egypt.

5′ First two-minute suspension for Ali (Bahrain)

3′ Al Sayad scores on the counter to make it 2-1 for Bahrain

0 Match is underway

15:00 The Pharaohs, who are now leading their group in the main round with six points, will face Bahrein before taking on Defending Champions Denmark in a mouthwatering Clash on Monday. The first two teams in the main round will advance to the competition’s quarter-finals.

13:00 Egypt opened their campaign in the main round at the ongoing World Championship in style as they claimed an easy 33-28 win over Belgium on Thursday.

Stay tuned as match is due to start at 16:30 Cairo time (GMT+2)

Venue: Malmo Arena

Group IV ranking:

Egypt: 6

Denmark: 5

Bahrain: 4

Croatia: 3

USA: 0

Belgium: 0

