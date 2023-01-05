Reliable Michigan Source Explains Why ‘Harbaugh To NFL’ Smoke Is Real

While some within the Michigan Football Orbit have convinced themselves there’s nothing to the rumors, at least one prominent and reliable source says that the possibility of Harbaugh returning to the NFL is very real.

On Thursday, John U. Bacon – author, public speaker, and knower of all-things Michigan – provided a substantial update on what he’s hearing about the latest Jim Harbaugh saga. Posting to his blog, Bacon says his sources are continuing to tell him that a move back to the NFL is real – but that there are now some folks at UM who believe it is real as well.

