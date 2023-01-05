Reliable Michigan Source Explains Why ‘Harbaugh To NFL’ Smoke Is Real

While some within the Michigan Football Orbit have convinced themselves there’s nothing to the rumors, at least one prominent and reliable source says that the possibility of Harbaugh returning to the NFL is very real.

On Thursday, John U. Bacon – author, public speaker, and knower of all-things Michigan – provided a substantial update on what he’s hearing about the latest Jim Harbaugh saga. Posting to his blog, Bacon says his sources are continuing to tell him that a move back to the NFL is real – but that there are now some folks at UM who believe it is real as well.

Here are some Noteworthy excerpts from Bacon’s latest update:

My NFL sources, including Reporters and coaches, are convinced Harbaugh will return to the NFL – but they have always thought that, going back to 2014. But this time even some serious sources at UM think he will, too, which got my attention.

If Harbaugh actually does go to the NFL, it won’t be because of NIL, money, or control. Since Manuel sent out a public email on December 23 describing the NIL efforts, the NIL groups have raised another $7-8 million that will go to UM football players. While few are completely immune to money, I’ve never seen Harbaugh make a decision based primarily on money, including his surprising move to return to Ann Arbor in 2015, when he declined NFL salaries that would have paid him twice as much, or more . Further, Manuel is prepared to renegotiate Harbaugh’s contract to make him one of the top-five paid coaches in college football.

Sources have told me Harbaugh is fed up with the NCAA, and all the hassles that go with coaching college football vs. the NFL – something just about every Coach would understand. The NCAA is famous for punishing misdemeanors while ignoring felonies. As Jerry Tarkanian famously said, “The NCAA is so mad at Kentucky that they’re going to give Cleveland State another year of probation.”

Another unknown factor: Harbaugh and/or his staff will likely receive some form of reprimand from the NCAA, for what I’ve heard is a relatively minor recruiting infraction from two years ago. What exactly the infraction is, what the NCAA’s response might be – with the NCAA, it is impossible to predict – and how Harbaugh and Manuel will react to the NCAA’s conclusions aren’t yet known. UM insiders believe the NCAA will be announcing what the infraction is and what the penalty will be, if any, within the next few weeks.

