Relay for life holds tailgate before pinkout football game – Mill Valley News

The tailgate was held by the baseball fields before the game Friday, Sept. 30

To give proof that they attended the tailgate, Juniors Ellie Walker, Maddie Angell, Kaitlyn Burke and Abby Wolff huddle around junior Lucy Roy to take a picture.

Relay for Life Hosted a tailgate by the baseball fields before the pinkout football game Friday, Sept 30. The event had many games for students to play and offered food for students to eat as well.

Senior Relay for Life chair Sarah Johnson explained the planning that went into the tailgate itself.

“To prepare for the tailgate, we created a sign-up Genius that allowed students to RSVP in advance. This gave us a rough estimate of how many people would attend, that way we could purchase the right amount of food. We also reserved the baseball facilities to have room for students to play tailgate games,” Johnston said. “We Coordinated with National Honors Society to make the tailgate a group event, encouraging more students to attend and allowing us to join forces with another club.”

After attending the tailgate, junior Blake Powers talked about his favorite and least favorite parts.

“My favorite part of the Relay for Life tailgate was playing the games, especially spikeball. I just really enjoyed getting to play all of the games with my friends because it was just such an entertaining thing and I had a lot of fun,” Powers said. “However, my least favorite part was the hotdogs, simply because I don’t like hotdogs.”

Going into detail, Johnston described why the tailgate was an essential event for students to attend.

“The tailgate was an important event for students to attend because it was helping Relay for Life fundraise in order to host a successful event in the spring,” Johnston said. “Students should take advantage of these opportunities because they are not only fun but are supporting an important cause.”

Overall, Powers expressed if he would attend the event again.

“If Relay for Life held another tailgate, I would definitely go again because I really enjoyed it,” Powers said. “It was such a fun thing to go to and I would definitely recommend that other students attend it as well if it ever happens again.”

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)