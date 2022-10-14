Relationships help John Carroll men’s basketball secure key transfers with season fast-approaching – News-Herald

There are lessons to be learned in life.

Listen to Mom.

Luke Chicone did, and because he did that he’s at John Carroll today.

First, a flashback to last spring. Chicone — one of Mentor’s Greatest boys basketball players — and his mother Bridgette were on a recruiting trip in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at Nova Southeastern, one of the nation’s top Division II basketball programs. Chicone had spent his freshman year at Youngstown State but was transferring. Chicone was impressed with Nova Southeastern.

“I was two seconds from committing on the spot,” said Luke, who had planned visits to Ashland University and John Carroll.

Enter mom — aka Bridgette Chicone, who was a basketball standout at VASJ, and played at Division I Robert Morris before transferring to John Carroll, where her father Mike was in the process of his legendary basketball coaching career.

“I told him, ‘You can’t do this to these people,'” said Bridgette. “You need to show up to the visitors.”

Luke followed through on an Ashland visit and then at JCU. The visits took place just before Easter, when the entire family gathered at the family home of Mike Moran and his wife in Chester Township.

During the holiday get-together, Luke played a video for the family, and at the conclusion of it he declared his intention to attend and play for the Blue Streaks.

“I had no idea,” said Bridgette of her son’s decision. “It was just relief. We’re so glad we can see his games, that my parents can see him play. It will be surreal to see my dad’s name on the court and watching Luke play.”

Bridgette’s brother is Pete Moran, the head Coach men’s basketball Coach at John Carroll. As for Pete’s recruiting pitch?

“Every word hit the mark,” said Luke. “I thought, ‘This is home.’ “

It’s those type of stories — not Pete Moran and his staff scouring the NCAA transfer Portal list for Talent — that has brought together what could be one of the Greatest classes in the history of Blue Streaks sports.

When JCU hits the Hardwood for its first men’s basketball practice Oct. 15 at 7 am, there will be more than 10 news faces — including seven highly-touted transfers — joining those on the existing roster. All come to University Heights based on relationships built over the years with the coaching staff.

Some of those relationships are obvious — the most obvious being Chicone’s family ties. Also on Pete’s coaching staff are his Brothers Pat and Matt. Some of the relationships aren’t as obvious. Here are some of their stories:

The first transfer commit was VASJ’s Jerry Higgins, a Graduate player who spent four years at The Citadel while studying to be an orthopedic surgeon. He committed to Moran’s program last summer but things started to fall into place a year before in the summer of 2021.

Higgins spent that summer at JCU working as an intern in the University’s Biology department. Pat Moran recruited Higgins before he committed to play at The Citadel, so a relationship was already in place. There was also a detail the JCU staff almost missed.

“I didn’t even know he was on campus,” said Pete.

Eventually, Higgins made a visit to the basketball offices near Mike Moran Court, but Higgins had one year remaining at The Citadel. When Higgins’ retained a two-year appointment as a Graduate Assistant in JCU’s Biology department, he made his intent to also continue to play by taking advantage of an injury redshirt season at The Citadel and the NCAA COVID-19 waiver that allowed players an extra season to play.

With Higgins set to join the Blue Streaks, he set his sights on Chicone. When Higgins was a senior at VASJ, he played on a team that went up against Chicone and the Cardinals. Mentor won that game, but a familiarity and respect factor between the two players was secured. Years later, Higgins and Chicone are set to play as teammates.

“Gene was probably my biggest recruiter,” said Chicone, who played on an AAU team in grade school with the likes of future JCU teammates Luka Eller and Luke Frazier of Lake Catholic and Connor O’Toole of Gilmour. “They kept telling me, ‘Let’s play together. Let’s do this.’ “

The first week after Chicone’s name was in the transfer portal, he talked to 20 to 25 programs with 10 to 15 offers on the table before settling on JCU.

In between, he got another phone call — from former Lake Catholic All-Ohioan Luke Frazier, who started his college career at the University of Dayton. Frazier was so anxious to talk to Chicone — he eventually became JCU’s third Division I transfer — he used an old flip cell phone to make the call after the screen on his smartphone cracked.

“He was telling me, ‘I’m ready to play at John Carroll. Let’s go together. Luka’s in too,’ ” said Chicone.

Luka as in Luka Eller, who starred together with Frazier at Lake Catholic. Eller — a 6-foot-7 wing who transferred from Miami University — is Lake’s all-time leading scorer with 2,001 points. He also holds school marks for points in a season (576) and most rebounds in a career (1,003).

Previous relationships help set in motion Eller and Frazier heading to JCU. Chad Frazier — Luke’s father and former boys basketball Coach at West Geauga — was Pete Moran’s junior varsity football Coach when Pete attended West G. When Pete was a teacher at Lake Catholic and taught health classes, freshmen Eller and Frazier were his students.

“There’s always that personal connection with them,” said Moran about Eller and Frazier.

When Henry Raynor — a 6-foot-7 post from St. Ignatius who spent a year at Hillsdale College — was the fifth transfer to join the Blue Streaks that set in motion yet another addition. Will Yontek played in the front court with Raynor at Ignatius. After a year at Marietta, Yonteck decided to return to Northeast Ohio, and joined his high school Buddy at JCU.

And yet another transfer — Erik Stern from Walsh Jesuit — was keyed when Pat Moran recruited Stern in high school. Stern — a multi-sport star at Walsh — joins the Blue Streaks after transferring from Michigan State, where he was a pitcher.

With an updated roster in place, Pete Moran knows the work towards the 2022-23 season has just begun. Two words — family and sacrifice, he said — will define this season and beyond following an 8-16 mark a season. It included a last-place 2-13 record in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

“There’s talent but where do the pieces fall into place? Where are some deficiencies that they have, what are the things they do really well? What is their basketball IQ?” said Pete Moran. “It’s not necessarily putting the best five guys on the court — it’s putting the best five guys on the court that play well together. And how well do we jell as a family? That’s going to be the biggest obstacle.”

The new players and the Returners have been working at it since June with workouts in the weight room, open-gym sessions and summer league games. It all begins Oct. 15 with the team’s first practice. No one is more anxious and curious to watch it unfold than the head coach.

“There’s a lot of question marks and they’re good question marks,” said Moran. “But still, I’ve never coached Luke Chicone. I’ve never coached these new guys, these freshmen. I don’t know what buttons to press, how they respond to certain things.”

It’s time to find out.