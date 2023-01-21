Relationships And Prestige Are Setting Notre Dame Apart For TJ Lindsey

Right near the top of the Notre Dame defensive line board, 2024 Bryant (Ark.) High School defensive lineman TJ Lindsey continues to be extremely high on the Irish program even with a swarm of impressive offers Rolling in. The Arkansas native is doing his best to enjoy the process.

With coaches visiting the school constantly, as well as beginning to set up school visits, Lindsey is taking it one step at a time. He understands deeply how fortunate he is to be in this position.

