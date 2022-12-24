Rekindle Fellowship’s goal is building community with Blacks, Jews

Rekindle Fellowship’s goal is building community with Blacks, Jews

For years, friendship between the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Heschel have been held up as the example of the moral, social and political symbiosis between Blacks and Jews.

However, as decades have passed, the relationship has frayed, even fractured, as both groups find themselves besieged by an increase in hate crimes.

Matt Feldman and Charmaine Rice are working to Restore the kinship through the Rekindle Fellowship, a Northeast Ohio organization they co-founded in 2020 to Foster better relations between the two communities.

Local clergy discuss historic electionStark County’s Jewish, black clergy react to Georgia results

“We’re focusing on connecting the Black and Jewish community of Cleveland, with hopes of expanding nationally in 2023,” Feldman said. “We bring together adults (ages) 30 to 65. They spend four sessions together; each is three hours long, with discussions and group work, and over the course of 12 hours, we get to now each other really well.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button