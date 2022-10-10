Reitz girls soccer wins first Sectional title since 2009

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – Many Sectional Champions were crowned in high school soccer this weekend. One of these programs includes the Reitz girls soccer team.

The Lady Panthers won their first Sectional crown in 13 years on Saturday.

[IHSAA 3A Girls Soccer Sectional Championship Highlights: Castle vs. Reitz]

Reitz head Coach Jeremy Wolfe is currently in his 29th season in charge of the Reitz program, which includes Guiding that 2009 Sectional Champion team. He says his players had plenty of motivation from last season when Castle beat them in the sectional.

“We talked about that last week that we didn’t want to have that feeling again that we had last year because that hurt a long time after we lost that Sectional final in [penalty kicks],” Wolfe said. “So we just told our girls to believe that they could win the game. I think last year against good teams we didn’t believe in ourselves, but today we believed for 80 minutes and here we are Sectional champs.”

“We came in knowing that we could get this done,” Reitz senior Taylor Johnson said. “And we had a chance and we just expected to win and everyone gave it their all the full 80 minutes. Everyone gave it their all the whole game.”

“It’s been a while since Reitz won a Sectional and we worked really hard this year. so it’s exciting,” Reitz senior Charli Miller said. “It’s very special because it’s our senior year and we didn’t want this to be our last game.”

Reitz will host Floyd Central in the regional semifinal on Thursday evening.

A few pics from Reitz girls soccer’s class 2A Sectional Championship Celebration earlier today that I Forgot to post… First Sectional title for the Lady Panthers in 13 years (2009)! pic.twitter.com/zluG96gjBl — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) October 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.