Reitz girls soccer stars Johnson and Miller to stay close to home for college careers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – With college signings happening all over the country this week, one all-local signing day was held at Reitz High School for its girls soccer program on Thursday.

Reitz senior Taylor Johnson inked her national letter of intent with the University of Evansville Women’s soccer program, while teammate Charli Miller signed on the dotted line with the University of Southern Indiana. Johnson and Miller teamed up to help lead the Panthers to the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional title this year, as well as a regional semifinal win.

Both will now be staying home to continue their college soccer careers, albeit on opposite sides of town.

“I’ve been praying about this moment and just really excited. I’ve been waiting since I was little. I’ve always wanted to play at this level, and I’m finally here,” Johnson said. “I love [UE head coach Chris Pfau]. He’s so down to Earth and just really nice overall. They saw the potential in me. He knows what I’m capable of, and he wants to bring that out at UE.”

“I’ve always wanted to come play at USI because I never really wanted to travel that far, and I really like [USI head coach Eric Schoenstein], so I’m excited,” Miller said. “It’s really pretty out there, and I wanted to go to that school anyways and the girls on the team are super nice. I know it’ll be hard competing with them, but I want them to challenge me to become a better soccer player.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.