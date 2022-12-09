Reitz boys basketball optimistic in first season under Austin Brooks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – The Reitz High School boys basketball program has a long history of success under Veteran head Coach Michael Adams.

Adams Retired after last season, finishing up his 32nd year with the program.

[PREVIOUS: Longtime Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams retires after 29 years]

The Panthers shift gears to the Austin Brooks era, who is coming off three seasons as head coach at Boonville High School. Before that, he coached at Evansville Day School for three seasons.

“The transition has been everything I thought it would be and even more,” Brooks said. “That’s mainly because of how warm the people have been to me and how they’ve treated me.”

While Reitz has a younger squad, Brooks said he’s optimistic about what they’re starting to put together.

“Our makeup right now is unbelievable,” Brooks said. “The growth that I see us getting every day, in practice in understanding our assignments, just understanding how to play at a high level. We play a little bit at a different pace, we cut the baseline off, a lot of small things that we’ve changed, but they bought in 100%.”

Senior Isaac Higgs echoed Brooks. They said he’s bought into the new system as he enters his final season as a Panther.

“I think this season is going to be really showing for the community,” Higgs said. “I know that Reitz is going to be great in the coming years as well, we’ve got a lot of great youth, so looking forward to it.”

Reitz next hosts Mater Dei on Friday at 7 pm

