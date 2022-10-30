Reiss Nelson Waits 837 days for Premier League goal… then scores two in three minutes as Arsenal thrash Nottingham Forest

Reiss Nelson became the surprising star of the show at the Emirates as Arsenal ruthlessly beat Nottingham Forest 5-0.

Nelson came off the bench to grab two goals and an assist with Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard all got on the scoresheet.

Getty Nelson hasn’t scored in the Premier League since 2020

The Gunners went back to the top of the Premier League and restored their two point advantage in emphatic fashion.

Martinelli set the tone early on when he headed home Bukayo Saka’s cross.

Saka was then forced off injured inside the first half with what looked like an ankle knock and the images of him limping down the tunnel were worrying for both Arsenal and England fans.

Nelson was introduced in his place and stepped up in Spectacular style.

His only previous Premier League goal came 837 days ago before he netted in the 49th minute.

The 22-year-old’s initial shot was saved by Dean Henderson but he followed up to finish high into the Forest goal.

AFP Saka tried to carry on after injuring his ankle, but was eventually forced to come off

Getty It was all too easy for Arsenal against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest

Nelson then only had to wait three minutes and one second for another top flight Strike as he quickly made it 3-0 when he turned home Gabriel Jesus’ cross.

Forest’s heads had dropped and they soon shipped a fourth, Nelson the provider this time as he slid a ball across for Thomas Partey to superbly curl home from outside the box.

Getty Odegaard added a fifth as Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League

Captain Martin Odegaard added a fine fifth, played in by Jesus before tucking away his fourth of the campaign.

While Arsenal went back top, Forest remained bottom of the table on nine points with a goal difference of -20.