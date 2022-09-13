REINVESTMENT: New Braunfels accepting applications for arts, heritage Grants | Community Alert

The city of New Braunfels is now accepting applications from tax-exempt, non-profit arts and heritage organizations for funds collected through the local hotel occupancy tax.

City Ordinance requires 15% of hotel occupancy tax collections annually allocated to enhance city arts and cultural organizations and programs.

The grant funds awarded each year depend on the previous year’s hotel occupancy tax revenue. Council members allocated about $659,000 to local arts and heritage programs from the funds collected in 2021.

Eligible art-related programs include Instrumental and vocal music, dance, drama, folk art, creative writing, architecture, design and Allied fields, painting, sculpture, photography, graphic and crafts arts, motion pictures, radio, television, tape and sound recording , and other arts related to the presentation, performance, execution and exhibition of these major art forms.

Arts organizations receiving grant funding last year included Brauntex Performing Arts Theater Association, Inc., Christian Youth Theater San Antonio, Circle Arts Theatre, Greater New Braunfels Arts Council, Mid-Texas Symphony Society, New Braunfels Art League, Performing Arts Academy of New Braunfels , Outdoor Gallery of Art of New Braunfels, $9,994; New Braunfels Area Quilt Guild and American Dance Company Productions.

Eligible heritage-related Grants include organizations or programs that support the enhancement of historical Restoration and preservation projects or activities or advertising and conducting solicitations and promotional programs to encourage tourists and convention Delegates to visit preserved historical sites or museums.

Heritage organizations receiving funding last year included the Heritage Society of New Braunfels, New Braunfels Conservation Society, New Braunfels Historic Railroad & Modelers Society and Sophienburg Archives and Museum of History.

“We are looking forward to receiving applications from our local arts and heritage organizations,” said New Braunfels City Secretary Gayle Wilkinson. “The City Secretary’s Office is committed to providing help to those organizations in an effort to make the application process as easy as possible.”

Organizations must be 501(c)3 non-profit organizations to be eligible for the grants.

Completed applications must be uploaded to the City Secretary’s Office online Portal no later than 5 pm on Oct. 31. The applications will go through a formal review process before council members allocate the funds in early 2023.

Applications are available online at www.newbraunfels.gov/grants. For additional information, call the City Secretary’s Office at 830-221-3010.