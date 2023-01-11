Reinforcements are on the way for Oregon basketball ahead of the Arizona schools

Reinforcements are here, and more are coming for the Oregon men’s basketball program. It couldn’t come at a bigger point in the season as well.

The Oregon Duck men’s basketball program has gone through a slew of injuries this season, and for the first time perhaps all year, the Ducks have had not one but two practices this week with its entire 11 Scholarship players on the floor and taking part in practice . Senior guard Jermaine Couisnard made his debut for Oregon last weekend at Colorado after missing the first 14 games due to a knee injury. Sophomore forward Nate Bittle also returned last week after missing just over a month due to a foot injury.

Now the Ducks have seen a junior guard Keeshawn Barthelemy back on the court in practice.

“They practiced yesterday and today,” said head coach Dana Altman. “The last two weeks, he’s been doing a lot of individual stuff. I hope he’ll be available for a few minutes this weekend.”

The Ducks will host Arizona State (15-3, 4-1) on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Well. 9 Arizona plays at Oregon Saturday night. The Ducks need to win two games as they try to turn a season around that’s been derailed by injuries.

“I think guys understand we have to play better,” said Altman. “I think our practices have been a little more lively; the focus at times has been good.”

Couisnard stepped into the rotation as if he had never gone. Altman said he was the only player to grade out well in the blowout loss to Colorado and was the team’s only bright spot in that loss. Over the weekend, he averaged 9.5 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal and shot 40 percent on 3-pointers.

“It’s big. It was big,” Altman said of the impact Couisnard made. “He did a nice job. He gave us another ball handler. Took some pressure off Will [Richardson] having to handle the ball all the time. His defensive awareness was very good because of his experience. I thought he did a good job.”

With Couisnard and Bittle back full go, and Barthelemy expected to return on Thursday, the Ducks will play their first game of the season with all 11 Scholarship players available. Altman said he hopes to open up the rotation to nine, ten, or even all 11 players. It’ll open the door for players like Richardson, Quincy Guerrierand Rivaldo Soares to get some much-needed rest. The Ducks leaned on the three to play upwards of 35 minutes a game for the last two months.

“The guys have played just too many minutes,” said Altman. “I just don’t think you can give everything you have playing that many minutes.”

Altman hasn’t made up his mind yet if he’ll alter Oregon’s starting lineup with the return of Couisnard and expected return of Barthelemy. Couisnard was expected to start this season before he got hurt in training camp, and Barthelemy started the first four games of the year before suffering an injury.

“It’s not important who starts but who finishes,” Altman noted. “We’re going to have a lot of close games, I feel like, down the stretch. We got to figure out a lineup that can really close games.”