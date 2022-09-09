Reinforced SBCC volleyball lineup falls at Canyons

After playing without a significant chunk of its lineup the previous week, the SBCC Women’s volleyball team was back at full strength on Wednesday at Canyons, but was unable to keep up with the Cougars in a 25-15, 25-18, 25 -22 defeats.

“We were excited to have our entire team back together for the match tonight, but unfortunately we played like a team that hadn’t practiced together in a week,” head Coach Kat Niksto said. “We made more unforced errors than usual and didn’t produce our best effort tonight.”

Freshman outside hitter Heidi Collins led the team with five kills and an efficient .364 hitting percentage. Ava Guenther and Caroline McCarty finished with four kills each.

Setter Emma Crabbe had a solid all-around effort with eight assists, seven digs and two aces. Redshirt freshman Mikayla Butzke had 10 assists and six digs to go with a pair of kills.

“Statistically, Setters Emma Crabbe and Mikayla Butzke led the team in digs and worked hard to give their hitters the best opportunities possible. Libero Celia Espinoza provided three aces and passed well throughout the match,” said Niksto. “We have a week off until our next match at Fullerton on Wednesday, Sept. 14. We will be more sharp at our next match!”

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

