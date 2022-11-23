Reilly Zegunis signs with Wright State for volleyball

ZEELAND – After a dominating season at the next for the Zeeland East volleyball team, Reilly Zegunis is ready for the next step.

After committing to Wright State a few months ago, Zegunis made it official this week, signing a national letter-of-intent to accept a volleyball Scholarship at the NCAA Division I program.

“Signing my papers to play Collegiate volleyball was an amazing feeling for me,” Zegunis said. “I’m so thankful for all my coaches, teammates, family, and friends for helping me get to this point. I’m so excited for my next four years at Wright State University.”

Zegunis was all-conference in the OK Green and all-region. She slammed 377 kills, 57 blocks, 86 digs and 54 aces as a middle hitter.

