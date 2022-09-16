Reilly Zegunis powering Zeeland East volleyball with fast feet, swing

When Reilly Zegunis goes up for a spike, all eyes are on her height and swing, ready to slam the ball to the floor.

But it is the footwork leading up to the leap that is what puts the Zeeland East senior middle hitter in position for that spike, and what has propelled her to be an NCAA Division I volleyball recruit.

“I have worked on fast feet a lot. I still have to get better at that to play at the next level but it is fast feet and communicating,” Zegnuis said.

Zegunis has committed to play at Wright State next year, an NCAA Division I program.

More:Zeeland East’s Reilly Zegunis commits to Wright State

“It is a big weight off my shoulders. I am excited about the next step and I don’t have to worry about the whole recruiting process this season. I can just keep working on fast feet,” she said.

The footwork leads to kills and blocks, which leads to energy and emotion for the Chix, something the team thrives on – as does Zegunis.

“The thing that helps her is that fire in her. She is a competitor, and I don’t think there is anything in her mind that she can’t do. She can step up in any occasion,” Zeeland East Coach Sara Mulder said. “In the past year and a half, you have seen her grow and see the court at a different level. She is anticipating and she reads the block. She knows what to run. She can tip to holes because she knows where to go with it. Her ability to see the court and that passion makes her almost unstoppable. She is going to grow a lot more – this is only the beginning.”

Zegunis was a force when the Chix defeated Rival West as well as when the team upset West Ottawa earlier in the season, reaching double digits in kills and continuing to be one of the top blockers in West Michigan.

Those big moments have the Chix focused on their potential at the end of the season.

That starts with the court presence of the seniors, especially Zegunis.

“We are a young team and using that to our advantage, all learning together,” she said. “It is about being able to shake off mistakes and keep pushing.”