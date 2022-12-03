Reidsville’s defense Stalls Burns in 2A West football regional, heads to states

— The ingredients for Reidsville this postseason have been consistent: Stellar senior class leadership, two Stellar freshmen making plays, and a Stellar defensive performance to take down one of the better offenses in the classification.

It happened again in the NC High School Athletic Association 2A West regional final on Friday, as Reidsville will be going for its 20th state championship following a 32-14 win over visiting Burns.

The Rams are in the 2A final for the sixth time in the last seven years. Awaiting Reidsville (14-1) in next Saturday’s 2A state championship will be East Duplin, the East regional champ. That game is scheduled for 11 am at UNC’s Kenan Stadium.

The top-seeded Rams limited what the third-seeded Bulldogs (13-2) could do offensively, picking off three passes from Ben Mauney, who entered the game with only five all season. The airtight coverage was helped by a front four that flushed Mauney from the pocket repeatedly.

The last one was an exclamation mark on the game as Que’shyne Flippen returned it 102 yards for a touchdown. Lorenzo Mendoza had the other two. Dionte Neal, a freshman, leads the state with 12 and didn’t add to the total Tonight (he didn’t need to either).

Burns had averaged 44.4 points per game, but Reidsville’s defense is rolling, having shut out CHASE 30-0 in the third round and locking down Maiden 34-7 in the fourth round.

Two early touchdown passes from Al Lee, to Jaden McCain and 6-foot-8 freshman Kendre Harrison put the Rams up early, and they led 17-0 at halftime. Burns got into the red zone as the clock wound down on the second quarter but was unable to get on the board.

Burns’ Jeremiah Norris got the Bulldogs on the board in the third quarter, but it was answered later in the quarter by Reidsville’s Jeremiah Redd. Burns did score late as Reidsville fumbled a snap and fell on it in the end zone for a safety, and Mauney found Kahari Surratt from 13 yards out.

Scoring Summary

Reidsville — 7:46 1Q — Al Lee 51-yard pass to Jaden McCain, extra point (Reidsville leads 7-0)

Reidsville — 7:07 2Q — Al Lee 18-yard pass to Kendre Harrison, extra point (Reidsville leads 14-0)

Reidsville — 49.2 2Q — 25-yard field goal (Reidsville leads 17-0)

Burns — 6:24 3Q — Jeremiah Norris 7-yard run, extra point no good (Reidsville leads 17-6)

Reidsville — 1:02 3Q — Jeremiah Redd 8-yard run, extra point good (Reidsville leads 24-6)

Reidsville — 6:48 4Q — Que’shyne Flippen’s 102-yard interception return, 2-point run (Reidsville leads 32-6)

Burns — 4:23 4Q — Safety on a fumbled snap (Reidsville leads 32-8)

Burns — 3:35 4Q — Ben Mauney 13-yard pass to Kahari Surratt, two-point no good (Reidsville leads 32-14)