Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s goal of lifting oil production to 2Mb/d (million barrels per day) before leaving office in 2024 will not happen, according to the latest regulator projections.

The report from hydrocarbons commission CNH projects crude output reaching 1.789Mb/d by 2024 in the most optimistic of three scenarios, up from 1.626Mb/d in June this year.

The low-side scenario projection, meanwhile, has production increasing to only 1,650Mb/d in 2024.

CNH’s best-case scenario only has crude output reaching the president’s target in 2026, at 2.013Mb/d, while the low-end scenario indicates a peak of 1.872Mb/d in 2027 before declining.

Source: CNH

The president, popularly known as AMLO, has committed tens of billions of dollars as well as a large part of his considerable political capital to the reinvigoration of the national oil company Pemex.

The aim is to reverse plummeting national oil and gas output, but the government has also sharply curtailed private sector participation.

POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS

Production at fields AMLO designated as priority projects, onshore and in shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, have Mostly disappointed, and the temporary head of CNH, Alma América Porres, recently spoke publicly to encourage the administration to shift its strategy.

Porres argued Mexico needs to push aside its opposition to hydraulic fracking and develop non-conventional gas deposits in the Northeast near the US border. The president declared fracking illegal in his first month in office in December 2018, but proposals to actually ban the practice have since failed to gain traction in congress.

Deepwater deposits are another source of eventual resources, Porres said, but that needs cooperation with the private sector.

The CNH report also provides high, base and low-side scenarios for oil and gas production by type of contract.

The high-side Outlook for oil output from contracts tied to Mexico’s 2015-17 O&G rounds is set to Peak in 2027 or 2028, according to the watchdog’s analysis.

In the high-side scenario, private concessionaires will see average output rise to 456,000b/d in 2028, compared to 106,000b/d in August this year.

The middle, or base case, has private sector companies reaching 400,000b/d in 2027, before falling to 396,000b/d in 2028.

In the low-end case, private contracts will reach their maximum of 372,000b/d in 2027, falling to 369,000 in 2028.

On natural gas, CNH’s most optimistic projection sees production rising from 4.01Bf3/d (billion Cubic feet per day) in June this year to a maximum of 4.729Bf3/d in 2026, while the worst case is for gas output to fall after 2022 , rising again to 3.933Bf3/d in 2025.