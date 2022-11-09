Regular Season Wraps Up For Women’s Volleyball At Columbia & Cornell

Match 23: Princeton (19-3, 11-1) vs. Columbia (5-16, 2-10), 11/11 – 7:00 pm

Match 24: Princeton (19-3, 11-1) vs. Cornell (18-1, 10-0), 11/12 – 5:00 pm

Watch: Columbia | Cornell

International Feed: Columbia | Cornell

Live Stats: Columbia | Cornell

PRINCETON, NJ – The Princeton University Women’s volleyball team will take on Columbia in New York, New York, on Friday, November 11, and Cornell in Ithaca, New York, on Saturday, November 12, in its final weekend of regular season play.

Clinching Scenarios

A Princeton win and a Yale loss on Friday night would ensure the Tigers clinch at least a share of the Ivy League Championship. If Princeton and Yale both win Friday, and the Tigers win Saturday and Yale loses, the Tigers would win the Championship outright. Should the Tigers and Bulldogs win both matches this weekend, the two programs would share the title. The Championship would be Head Coach Sabrina King ‘s fifth, and the Tigers’ 19thth.

Last Time Out

Princeton completed the weekend sweep in Dillon, overcoming Brown, 3-2 (19-25, 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 18-16), on Friday, November 4, and Yale, 3-1 (25 -20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23), on Saturday, November 5.

Weekly Honors

It’s Monday, November 7, freshman Lucia Scalamandre was honored as the Ivy League Rookie of the Week for the sixth time in 2022. Three other Tigers have also won Weekly Awards this season; senior Created by Avery Player of the Week twice, senior Melina Mahood Player of the Week once, and freshman Valerie Nutakor Rookie of the Week twice.

Stat Leaders

The Tigers lead the Nation in assists per set (13.71), rank second in Kills (14.65) and 13th in hitting percentage (.287). Individually, senior Lindsey Kelly leads the Nation in assists (11.97). At the conference level, Princeton also leads the Ivy League in points per set (18.19), kills (14.65) and digs (15.64), while sophomore Mariah Haislip Tops the conference in hitting percentage (.388), Luoma in kills (3.65) and points (3.94), Dames in digs (4.78) and Scalamandre in blocks (1.30).

In The Record Book

With 1,498 digs in her career, Dames Ranks No. 4 all-time in program history in digs. Hillary Ford ’11 Ranks No. 3, with 1,573 digs. Scalamandre’s 95 blocks are also tied for No. 3 all-time in school history for most blocks in a season; Abby Studer ’01 Ranks No. 2 with 106, and Emily Brown ’00 No. 1 with 126.