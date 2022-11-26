Registration underway for Seth Ernst Memorial Soccer Slam

Seth Ernst loved playing soccer and his parents, Dave and Betty Ernst, could always be found on the sidelines at their son’s games.

That was when he was on the playing field. Their son was a sophomore at Geneseo High School when he and two classmates died from injuries incurred in a car accident on Oct. 15, 2000.

Generous financial contributions were made to the Ernst family in memory of Seth, and the couple chose to seek an avenue to keep their son’s memory alive. The Seth Ernst Memorial Soccer Slam was organized in 2007 and continues today, with the 16th annual tournament set for Jan. 27-29 for boys and girls ages U6/7-U11 in addition to the U2Old Division which is for Geneseo School District Residents and alumni, and Seth Slam coaches, along with one guest player; and from Feb. 24-26 for ages 12-14/15 and Geneseo High School students in grades 9-12. U14/15 players may not be in high school.

