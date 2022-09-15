Registration opens for Lincoln winter basketball programs

Pixabay



LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Registration opened on Wednesday for winter team sports leagues through the Parks and Recreation Department.

Adult Leagues are for those age 18 and older and out of high school.

Youth basketball leagues and skills clinics are for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Teams can register online. Registrations and fees may also be delivered to the Team Sports Office, 3131 “O” Street, Suite 300.

The winter leagues are as follows:

Adult basketball – Men’s competitive and recreational games are played Monday through Thursday. Women’s open division games are played on Wednesdays. The eight-game season and double-elimination tournament is played from November through March with no games over the holiday break.

– Men’s competitive and recreational games are played Monday through Thursday. Women’s open division games are played on Wednesdays. The eight-game season and double-elimination tournament is played from November through March with no games over the holiday break. Jr.NBA Youth Basketball League – The seven-game season runs from Dec. 2 Thu Feb. 5. Games are played on Friday nights and Saturday mornings at Belmont and Calvert Recreation Centers with practices once a week.

– The seven-game season runs from Dec. 2 Thu Feb. 5. Games are played on Friday nights and Saturday mornings at Belmont and Calvert Recreation Centers with practices once a week. Jr.NBA Youth Basketball Camp – The one-day basketball camp will be held on Oct. 22 at the Calvert and Belmont Recreation Centers, The camp will include individual and teamwork skills, team concepts, and scrimmages.

For more information about youth team sports, contact Jay Jacox at 402-441-7892 or [email protected]

For more information about adult and youth team sports, call 402-441-7892 or visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne.